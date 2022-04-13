<strong>Pune, April 13: </strong>Record IPL winners Mumbai Indians are off to a horrid start in the Indian Premier League 2022 and are languishing at the bottom of the table with 4 losses on the trot. Former South African captain Graeme Smith feels that the pressure of leading India in all formats of the game, may have taken a toll on skipper Rohit Sharma's performances in the ongoing season. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2022 is also the first season Sharma is captaining Mumbai after taking over as the India skipper across all formats. He has so far scored only 80 runs in 4 matches for the Paltans. <p></p> <p></p>"Rohit is the energy at the top of the order. Gets them off to a start, sets up the game that allows everyone else to play. When he is scoring runs MI are going to win a lot of the time. This is the first tournament he is captaining MI since becoming India's white-ball captain. Does that mental strain take a toll in the IPL? It's something to consider," Smith was quoted as saying by <em>cricket.com.</em> <p></p> <p></p>Smith, currently commentating in IPL, thinks if Sharma finds form, then it makes for a very powerful Mumbai batting line-up. "He's just such a key player. If you look at the line-up, Rohit, an outstanding player, hasn't found form. You've got Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav injured for a couple of games. He has now come in and is looking good and then Pollard as the power finisher. You've got Brevis there but he's a young man. That's a very strong batting line-up." <p></p> <p></p>In Mumbai's all four losses, the batting had some brilliant individual performances but didn't click as a unit. The same script has panned out for the bowling attack, who have been far from convincing. Smith has called for the inclusion of West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen, who bowls left-arm spin apart from England's left-arm pacer Tymal Mills. <p></p> <p></p>"I've got for Tymal Mills to try and show some support to Bumrah. I've gone for Fabian Allen as well. My reason for that Punjab have a largely right-handed batting line-up and I like the fact he can spin the ball away from them and that will provide Rohit Sharma with another useful option and lengthens the batting line-up slightly." <p></p> <p></p>Smith signed off by saying that he would still stick with young Brevis and experienced Pollard in the batting line-up. "I've picked Brevis at No. 3 or 4, depending on where Suryakumar Yadav is going to bat, just because it's his third game and deserves a bit of opportunity. I've stuck with Pollard. He's shown glimpses of his power and form. Whether he should come up slightly in the order is another question." <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>