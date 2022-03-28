IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Wankhede Stadium: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya delivered on his promise of giving everyone a surprise in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Pandya, who was sidelined from the national team due to the back injury that had forced him not to bowl for a considerable time, brought himself on after the sixth over of the Lucknow Super Giants innings.

As soon as he came into the attack, fans came up with hilarious reactions with some terming it as bigger than Allu Arjun’s Puspa collections. Another user wrote that it was bigger than the 2011 World Cup.

Pandya started off really well, giving away only one run of his first over. The second over saw the Gujarat Titans skipper concede a boundary but ended up giving away only six runs in the over. The third over, however, saw 28-year-old taken for a couple of boundaries and conceded 11 runs while the fourth over went from bad to worse.

Deepak Hooda went after Pandya in the third over while young 18-year-old Ayush Badoni took the Baroda all-rounder to the cleaners in the final over of his spell. Badoni took 19 runs off Pandya’s final over that consisted of a six and three boundaries.

Pandya ended his spell conceding 37 off his four overs.