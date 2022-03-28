<strong>Mumbai, March 28: </strong>It was a perfect opening night for Gujarat Titans on Monday as Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Sadarangani took the Hardik Pandya-led side to a memorable 5-wicket victory over KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammed Sahmi was adjudged as Man of the Match. <p></p> <p></p>Shami, bowling brilliantly and in the channel, claimed three wickets for 10 runs in his first spell that wrecked Lucknow Super Giants' innings. Though they recovered from a precarious 29/4 riding on half-centuries from experienced batter Depak Hooda (55) and debutant Ayush Badoni (54), the 158/6 they managed in their allotted 20 overs was below-par for this surface and the Gujarat Titans batting. Shami eventually finished with 25/3 from his four overs. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et"> For best results, read this while humming ... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeasonOfFirsts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeasonOfFirsts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AavaDe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AavaDe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTvLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTvLSG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/zD8yA4CQDg">pic.twitter.com/zD8yA4CQDg</a></p> <p></p> Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) <a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1508512505106079744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Gujarat Titans too got off to a poor start losing their first two wickets for 15 runs but skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to field first on winning the toss, struck a 28-ball 33, David Miller scored 30 and Rahul Tewatia blasted a 24-ball 40 to help them start their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win. <p></p> <p></p>Hardik Pandya put them on course for victory with a 57-run partnership with Matthew Wade (30) and Miller and Tewatia dragged them across the rope with a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Tewatia struck some lusty blows towards the end of the innings as the Titans, needing 20 off the last 12 balls, romped to a 5-wicket victory. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 158/6 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54, Krunal Pandya 21*; Mohd Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45) lost to Gujarat Titans 161/5 in 19.4 overs (Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, David Miler 30, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out; Dushmantha Chameera 2/22). <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>