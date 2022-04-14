Mumbai: Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is in great form right now, however, the low strike-rate is not helping his team at the moment. Pandya has promoted himself up the order (No.4) to create more impact with the bat and so far, he has amassed 141 runs at an average of 47.

Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube channel, explained that the challenge of batting at number 4 is taking a toll on his strike-rate. He also mentioned that the strike-rate of a batter like him should be around 170 not 120.

“Hardik Pandya is looking in good form, the ball is hitting the middle of the bat, but his strike rate is a problem. He has not played with such a low strike rate. This becomes a problem when there is not much batting around you so you think that you need to play carefully. We have made a hard-hitter less effective. He is scoring runs, not at a strike rate of 170, but at a strike rate of 120.”

The 44-year old also said that weak batting line-up of Titans is another problem which the franchise is facing right now. With the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the squad, Matthew Wade should be replaced because of his poor form until now.

“The biggest change is that they need to change their keeper. Wade has done nothing in the tournament so far. You played him in four consecutive games, he got a few starts, but he hasn’t be able to convert them into big scores. Especially in this match, I don’t think he will be able to score runs against this quality bowling attack. Ashwin might also come with the new ball against Wade.”

Gujarat Titans will face off against Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming encounter.