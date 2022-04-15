<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Indian Premier League can be ruthless at times and it is also beautiful. Fans got a glimpse of the good side of IPL on Thursday when ex-Mumbai Indians teammates, now in different franchises - up against each other. It happened when Rajasthan Royals took on Gujarat Titans. <p></p> <p></p>After the Titans beat the Royals by 37 runs, Hardik Pandya - who is the captain of Gujarat - hug his old MI teammate Lasith Malinga - who is now part of the coaching staff of RR. <p></p> <p></p>Surely, the image is a treat for Mumbai Indians' fans. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the picture that is receiving love on social space and going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is beautiful picture - Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. <a href="https://t.co/pAIH2mcCam">pic.twitter.com/pAIH2mcCam</a></p> <p></p> CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/status/1514664866681810951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is beautiful picture - Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvGT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/LYwfeLTzQE">pic.twitter.com/LYwfeLTzQE</a></p> <p></p> ADNAN KHAN (@ADNANKH85410496) <a href="https://twitter.com/ADNANKH85410496/status/1514666590825897985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>