Mumbai: The Indian Premier League can be ruthless at times and it is also beautiful. Fans got a glimpse of the good side of IPL on Thursday when ex-Mumbai Indians teammates, now in different franchises – up against each other. It happened when Rajasthan Royals took on Gujarat Titans.

After the Titans beat the Royals by 37 runs, Hardik Pandya – who is the captain of Gujarat – hug his old MI teammate Lasith Malinga – who is now part of the coaching staff of RR.

Surely, the image is a treat for Mumbai Indians’ fans.

Here is the picture that is receiving love on social space and going viral:

This is beautiful picture – Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga after the match. pic.twitter.com/pAIH2mcCam CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2022