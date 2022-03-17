New Delhi: Big relief to Gujarat Titans fans as skipper Hardik Pandya has passed the Yo-Yo Test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League which will start from 26th March.

There were big concerns regarding the former Mumbai Indian’s player availability for the franchise-league as he has been out of action for a considerable amount of time due to injury.

It has been learned from PTI that Pandya has passed the test with ‘flying-colors’ above the cut-off score. BCCI is leaving no stones unturned regarding the fitness test clearance for those players who are coming back from injury.

‘Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season,” a BCCI source told to PTI.

‘He is an asset and one needed to check his current fitness standards,” he added.

It has been learned that Pandya has bowled in the range of 135 kmph at the NCA.

”He didn’t need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score which is much above the cut-off level,” the source said.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.