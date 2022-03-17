<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Big relief to Gujarat Titans fans as skipper Hardik Pandya has passed the Yo-Yo Test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Wednesday ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League which will start from 26th March. <p></p> <p></p>There were big concerns regarding the former Mumbai Indian's player availability for the franchise-league as he has been out of action for a considerable amount of time due to injury. <p></p> <p></p>It has been learned from PTI that Pandya has passed the test with 'flying-colors' above the cut-off score. BCCI is leaving no stones unturned regarding the fitness test clearance for those players who are coming back from injury. <p></p> <p></p><em>'</em>Let's make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season<em>,''</em> a BCCI source told to PTI. <p></p> <p></p><em>'</em>He is an asset and one needed to check his current fitness standards<em>,''</em> he added. <p></p> <p></p>It has been learned that Pandya has bowled in the range of 135 kmph at the NCA. <p></p> <p></p><em>''</em>He didn't need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score which is much above the cut-off level,<em>''</em> the source said. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT):</strong> Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.