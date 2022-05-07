Mumbai: In a game that went down to the wire, Gujarat Titans could not get over the line as they lost by five runs against Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Brabourne stadium. While this will not affect their standing in the points table, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag was disappointed with the Hardik Pandya-led side. Claiming that they dug their own grave, Sehwag blamed the runouts of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia as the turning point of the match.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: “I was thinking that had GT openers flopped, it would have been better. Usually, when they flop, they end up winning. Now today they had such a great start, the chase should have been wrapped up with 2 overs to spare. Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia dug their own grave today. They threw away a match that should have been won.”