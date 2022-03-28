Mumbai: Who does not want to emulate MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Everyone does – and Hardik Pandya is no exception. Ahead of Gujarat Titans IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik expressed his desire to emulate the lofty heights Dhoni and Tendulkar have scaled.

“That sweet lofty spot, where grit lives with the grind, labor leads to luck. It is a range that my brother (MS Dhoni) has scaled and I have made no attempts to hide that I want to emulate him. It’s a place that my hero (Sachin Tendulkar) has owned and told me stories of how he got there,” he said in a video posted by Gujarat Titans.

Hardik, who has had his ups and downs already, explained how he coped through his bad times. Hardik revealed that his family and close friends have always supported him during his injuries.

He added: “It is a journey which will pit me sometimes against my sibling, my soulmate and many of my closest friends. And like every flight, this too may have turbulence. But hey, look at me. If I have survived being in a national storm, a ban, a gruelling back injury and more, I know what it takes.”