New Delhi: Hardik Pandya will take the field in this year’s IPL as captain of the Ahmedabad franchise and he’ll be having the likes of Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as teammates in the new franchise team from Gujarat. Pandya will be embarking on his new role and would love to take the qualities of India’s three most successful captains in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

He feels that there is no manual to learn to be a captain and he’ll make sure that he will implement his learnings by keeping his door open for his partners.

“There’s no manual of learning how to become a captain,” he started. “I’ve always been a person who likes to take responsibility and I am looking forward to the challenge. As a captain, I want to ensure all the players have enough time from me. That’s what I’ve learnt and I’ll make sure my doors will always be open for them,” Pandya told to Cricbuzz.

“When someone is doing well, they don’t need anyone. When someone is having a bad day, that’s when they need you. As a captain, when someone is doing good, I will not bother them. When someone is down, I’ll be always available to them.” Hardik Pandya reveals that he would love to take Virat Kohli’s aggression, MS Dhoni’s calm and composed nature and Rohit Sharma’s frank nature as captaincy qualities which he’ll try to implement during his tenure as skipper.

“From Virat, I would pick his aggression, passion and energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi bhai, I would pick the composed nature. From Rohit, I’ll let the players decide what they want to do. These three qualities I’ll take from them and bring here,” he expressed.