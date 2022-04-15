Mumbai: No doubt Hardik Pandya is powerful. Time and again fans have got to see his power with the bat in his hand and against Rajasthan Royals, he showcased his strength in a different way. Hardik’s bullet throw found Sanju Samson short of his ground at the DY Patil stadium on Thursday. Not only did the throw hit the wicket direct, but it also broke the stump.

The incident took place in the third ball of the eighth over in RR’s chase, Samson hit a ball from Lockie Ferguson towards mid-off and set off for a quick single. Soon, he realised the run was miscalculated and he was in a point of no return. Samson was run out for 11 and that was a big wicket at that stage.

Here is the Hardik throw that broke the stump: