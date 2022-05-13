Mumbai: Despite being retained, Kieron Pollard’s form has been of concern for Mumbai Indians. And with the most successful side in the history of the league facing an early exit from the playoffs race, most plaudits believe it is over for him in MI colours.

“The way he has performed this year and even last year if you see he had that one big knock. Apart from that, he has not done anything great for Mumbai Indians. So, if they are thinking of the future, then you can says this is the last time we have seen Pollard in MI colours,” Piyush Chawla said on ESPNCricinfo after Mumbai beat Chennai at the Wankhede.

“I do not know about that. But this has happened phasewise. I do not know what happens as MI seem to have a kind of respect for Pollard,” ex-India opener Sanjay Manjrekar said.