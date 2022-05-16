Mumbai: Virat Kohli is easily one of the fittest cricketers in the game and is an inspiration to millions. By his own admission, his game has become better after he lay extra emphasis on his fitness. Traditionally, India is not renowned to be the best fielding unit in a competition but nowadays selections are based on the fitness level of a player.

Gujarat Titans star Sai Sudarshan has been impressive in IPL 2022 and it is now been revealed that he is a big Kohli admirer. In a recent interview, Sudarshan’s mother, who is a strength and conditioning coach, revealed that Sudarshan used to continuously watch Kohli’s fitness videos and that helped him improve his game.

“A lot of young kids have this mindset, ‘I just want to get my turn to bat,'” Usha told ESPNCricinfo. “Sai was similar during his early years and then he changed himself. He watched a lot of videos of Virat Kohli. Kohli said that his fitness gives him a lot of confidence. After that, he started training seriously with me. During the pandemic, he worked hard on his fitness, and during these two years, he used to chew my ear off, asking, ‘Why do we train like this? Why don’t we train that way? What benefit does it bring?’ He used to ask a lot of questions.”