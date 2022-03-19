<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Injury-prone India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says he is still a "work in progress" and is focussing on the "controllables" as he gears up to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming Indian Premier League beginning March 26. <p></p> <p></p>The 28-year-old has been battling fitness concerns ever since injuring his back in 2019 and didn't find a place in the Indian team for the last few series against New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>"I was just spending time with family, working hard as always. (I'm) making sure I prepare well. For me, it was a time of self realising a lot of think about what I want and what will work for me going forward and I got this answers during this time, Hardik said in a video posted in IPL website. <p></p> <p></p>There was a lot of buzz after Pandya was named the captain of the Gujarat Titans after he was not retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL mega auction in February. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think it is going to be my comeback or I am focusing on it. For me, right now I just want to be in a positive mindset and I'm not looking way ahead, I am just focussing on things which are controllables, which is looking after my body and making my team win," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Eventually if I do things right for Gujarat Titans in IPL then things will fall into places for future as well. I am just a work in progress right now but for me, what will be important is that I will always be available for the players no matter what time and day. I want to give the players security and freedom." <p></p> <p></p>Pandya, who has been demoted from Grade A to C in the BCCI central contracts, had recently undergone a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he bowled and also passed the 'Yo-Yo' Test comfortably. <p></p> <p></p>"I am looking forward to this IPL because I have been away from the sport for quite long time. For me it is very exciting, I will get to see where exactly I am after three months of hard work that I have put in behind the closed doors," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Result doesn't matter because I have learnt hard work doesn't guarantee you success but right process will eventually get you success." <p></p> <p></p>Gujarat Titans will clash with fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul -- in their IPL campaign opener on March 28. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm quite happy with the team. It is a new team and to be honest, we are not here to prove anyone anything. We are here to play good cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"We are here to make sure that the environment is right for the players to flourish in their own capacity. There's no expectation as such. We are going to be a team that makes sure it keeps improving." <p></p> <p></p>Pandya, who made his first appearance in the IPL in 2015 for Mumbai Indians, expressed his gratitude to the five-time champions. <p></p> <p></p>"I am very grateful to Mumbai Indians. I played international cricket because of Mumbai Indians. I have achieved a lot and it was close to my heart but now I am looking forward to new opportunities," he said.