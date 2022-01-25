Mumbai: While the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is still looking to host the IPL 2022 season in India, the Indian board is also contemplating other options keeping the Covid situation in mind. There were reports earlier that Sri Lanka and UAE have offered BCCI to host the cash-rich league. Now, Cricket South Africa has also thrown in the hat in the ring. CSA has also proposed to the BCCI of hosting the tournament.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, CSA has offered BCCI hotels at a cheaper rate compared to UAE. The South African board has also said that the travel would be less and only four venues would be used. Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion Park (Pretoria), Willowmoore Park (Benoni), and Senwes Cricket Stadium (Potchefstroom) are the proposed venues.

All four venues are of international standards and are at a driving distance from each other.

With Cape Town as the base, the teams can use two stadiums – Newlands and Paarl.

Recently, CSA hosted India for a Test and ODI series. The cases of Omicron have also dipped in the Rainbow Nation. Now, it remains to be seen if BCCI opts for it.

As per the same report, the BCCI will reportedly confirm the venue by February 20, and that happens a week after the auction in Bengaluru.