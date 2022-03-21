New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are already worried about Moeen Ali’s arrival due to his visa delay and now they have think about alternatives about big money buy Deepak Chahar for at least first half of the 2022 IPL season, who has been ruled out due to injury. Former Chennai Super Kings and India international player Irfan Pathan has gone with Rajvardhan Hangargekar to replace Chahar for the most part of the competition.

Pathan hails U-19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar and backs his raw talent to replace Deepak Chahar and since he’ll be under the watchful eyes of MS Dhoni, it will be lot easier for the youngster.

“Shardul Thakur isn’t there as well so you need to make sure that you find a replacement. They have one guy who is young, is raw – Hangargekar. You know he is a fantastic young talent. If a young guy comes into other team I might be bit more worried but they have MS Dhoni as their leader, their captain behind the stumps and that makes things a lot easier for the younger guys. So I feel they nearly found some sort of replacement,” he said on Star Sports show, Game Plan.

He feels the 19-year old pacer will come up with a lot of potential.

“Obviously for Deepak Chahar, it is not easy to find because the kind of bowler and the skills he brings to the table like swinging the ball around and getting early wickets. As soon as he gets fit he comes into the playing XI but till then they need to rely on Hangargekar. I think he will be the guy who will actually come with a lot of potential,” he added.