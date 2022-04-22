<strong>Jos Buttler is not the most outgoing of players</strong>, nor is he the one with some great social media profile. A quiet soul, almost a little hesitant in the post-match interviews, Buttler's bat talks in no uncertain terms and <strong>IPL 2022</strong> is his oyster so far. No one has come near, and the way he is going, few are likely to. He came into the match with <strong>Delhi Capitals (DC)</strong> on Friday with <strong>two centuries</strong> under his belt and the <strong>Orange Cap</strong> firmly on his head. Whatever <strong>Rajasthan Royals (RR)</strong> have paid for the <strong>Englishman is worth every penny</strong> and then some. <p></p> <p></p>The word <strong>"toying"</strong> didn't even begin to describe what <strong>Buttler did to the DC bowlers</strong>. They began respectably, with few runs coming off the first three overs or so. Then, Buttler took over. <p></p> <p></p>The sheer power of the man is amazing. He seems to half-hit the cricket ball and it goes flying, outside the playing arena if he doesn't quite connect. If he does, it's the second tier. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Three centuries from seven matches, not to mention two fifties. This is champagne stuff.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Buttler has scores of <strong>35, 100, 70 not out, 13, 54, 103 and 116.</strong> The last, on Friday, <strong>came off 65 balls</strong>, with <strong>nine sixes and nine fours.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>One of the sixes went for <strong>107 metres</strong>, the <strong>longest</strong> <strong>in IPL 2022</strong>. Another was sent packing for <strong>105 metres</strong>. Stuff like <strong>90-plus was just par for the course.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>But it was the last one that really put a stamp of authority on the knock. Buttler simply swatted a yorker from outside the off-stump over the long-off fielder. The technique was tremendous. The disdain, dazzling. <p></p> <p></p>The Englishman now has 491 runs off seven innings, with an average of<strong> 81.83 and a strike rate of 161.51</strong>. This is just in seven matches! <p></p> <p></p>The century was Buttler's <strong>4th in his IPL career</strong>, putting him just behind <strong>Chris Gayle (6) and Virat Kohli (5)</strong>. But <strong>Gayle's six came off 141 innings</strong> while Kohli took <strong>205 innings to get his five.</strong> Buttler's four have come off just <strong>71 innings</strong>, and the way he's going, who's to say he won't haul in that record this season itself. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler's fireworks was the cornerstone of the <strong>Rajasthan Royals total of 222 for 2</strong>, the highest in IPL 2022. There is no doubt that the opener has been largely instrumental in <strong>RR's success in the season.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>There are few players who make you sit up and notice, especially in a tournament as long as this. But when <strong>Buttler bats, drop everything and watch. This is worth the wait.</strong>