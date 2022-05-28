Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler extended his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets here on Friday and reach their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

After the victory, Buttler hailed Australian legend Shane Warne, who played a big role in guiding Rajasthan to their first ever IPL title in 2008.

‘Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today’, Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

‘I came into the season with very low expectations, but with a lot of energy and excitement and to be stood here now and have the season I had with such a great team and get us into the finals is incredibly exciting’, he said.

‘I was feeling a bit of pressure, getting distracted and I was trying to suppress it and it was only until a week ago or so I opened up inside and talking about that made me feel a lot better going into Kolkata and that innings gave me the confidence that helped today. I am always trying to play the game, what is the game asking me to do any particular time and what skill set do I have to try and use on that particular day’, he told.

‘I came today so excited and the thought of playing in front of 100 thousand people, incredible support, fantastic stadium and brilliant game of cricket. I just enjoyed today so much. To be able to get the opportunity to go and play in the final of the biggest T20 tournament in the world is incredibly exciting’, the Orange Cap holder added.

Most hundreds in a T20 series

4 Virat Kohli (IPL 2016)

4 Jos Buttler (IPL 2022) *

3 Michael Klinger (T20 Blast 2015)

Buttler will have a shot to break that record that was only owned by Virat Kohli since 2016 when the Royals meet the Titans in IPL 2022 final on Sunday.