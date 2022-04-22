New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals are in good form in the 2022 Indian Premier League season as the Pink and Purple brigade will be looking to book their place in the play-offs this time around. During the IPL auction, fans were in meltdown when Ravichandran Ashwin was roped in by the Rajasthan officials. The fans never ever thought that the Indian spinner might team up with English batter Jos Buttler. In an incident we all know back in 2019, Ashwin while plying his trade for Punjab Kings used the mankad mode of dismissal to get rid off the English batter, which sparked huge backlash in the cricketing fraternity.

Cut to 2022, mankad is now a fair mode of dismissal as per the latest MCC rules and now Buttler, while in conversation with ESPN Cricinfo was asked whether as captain he would allow his teammate, Ashwin to maneuver the mankad or not. He had a straight answer in, ‘No’.

The interviewer then further asked that will Ashwin listen to him or not, he wittily replied ‘No’ again before bursting into laughter.

Buttler is in red-hot form in the IPL as he is currently the holder of the orange cap. He has scored 375 runs in 6 matches with a whooping average of 75. He even smashed a hundred against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals are playing catch-up with Gujarat Titans as the former is placed at 3rd slot. The Royals take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi tonight at Wankhede Stadium. The Capitals are now at 6th position with six points in as many matches.