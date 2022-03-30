Mumbai: Despite his expensive four-overs quota on Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was all praise for young pacer Umran Malik. The young pacer conceded 39 runs but picked up two wickets. Hailing him as ‘incredibly exciting’, Williamson said he hoped that the former continues to grow as a cricketer.

“Incredibly exciting, he’s got that raw pace, hopefully he continues to evolve as a cricketer. He’s young, got some experience last year which was really valuable and I’m sure he’ll just continue to get better. For us as a side and as a young team, we want to make sure that we stay engaged throughout, be nice and clear on what we’re trying to execute,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.