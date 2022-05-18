Mumbai: They say desperate times call for desperate measures. With Hyderabad desperately needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Kane Williamson and the SRH management made a change at the top of the order. Priyam Garg was made to open with Abhishek Sharma and he responded well to the challenge as he hit a brilliant 42 off 26 balls to give Hyderabad the right kind of start against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium.

Following the three-run win, Williamson hailed the youngster as a ‘seriously talented cricketer’ and reckoned he has a lot of potential and skill.

“Priyam is a seriously talented cricketer, great that he could get the opportunity today, he’s one of those players we’re going to see a lot more of, got a really good head on his shoulders, a lot of potential but a lot of skill as well,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation.