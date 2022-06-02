Mumbai: Following his poor show in IPL 2022, Kieron Pollard has faced a lot of flak this season. Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra – who has on a number of occasions slammed the West Indian for his poor form – has now got a reaction out of Pollard. But again, it was only for a few minutes. Pollard took to Twitter and enquired if Chopra’s followers had increased.

“Hope the fan base and followers increased @cricketaakash… keep it flowing .. #t20.!!” said Pollard in the deleted tweet.

In 11 outings for Mumbai Indians in 2022, Pollard amassed merely 108 runs at a dismal strike rate of 107.46. His poor form was one of the reasons why MI finished last in the points table.

Earlier, Chopra had said that he reckons this will be Pollard’s last season with MI.

“I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. 6 crore will be released if they don’t retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin (Rs1.6 crore) go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat (Rs1.3 crore) but they can definitely say bye bye to Tymal Mills (Rs1.5 crore),” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Kieron Pollard should go and Dewald Brevis should come in. How many chances would you give to Pollard? He has just not been scoring runs. His bowling could be useful on this surface but you wouldn’t pick him in the team for his bowling. So I think the time has come to say tata bye-bye to Pollard,” added Chopra.