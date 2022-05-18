<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Ahead of the must-win game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders find them in a spot of bother with Ajinkya Rahane out with an injury. Now the question is - who slots in at the top in Rahane's place. While there are a number of options available for KKR, ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha reckons Sunil Narine should open as he is a tried and tested option at the top. <p></p> <p></p>"Sunil Narine is a tried and tested option for KKR at the top of the order. He is an attacking option. With that you can pick a player in the middle order as a dynamic option," Ojha said on Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>Ojha reckoned KKR can take a chance with Aman Khan or bring in Sheldon Jackson. He added: "They can look to bring Aaron Finch in for Sam Billings. In place of Rahane, they can introduce an Indian bowler. To bring in a wicket-keeper, they will have to drop someone else for Sheldon Jackson. Another option is to bring in Sheldon Jackson for Ajinkya Rahane or take a chance with Aman Khan. There is so much confusion because there have been that many changes." <p></p> <p></p>Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off. <p></p> <p></p>With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage. <p></p><div id="infinite-content-ad-6" class="ad-container"></div>