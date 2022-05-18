Navi Mumbai: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will struggle to find the perfect combination as Ajinkya Rahane is unavailable due to injury. The 44-year-old commentator reckons that there will be a dilemma over the opening combination ahead of KKR vs LSG match scheduled on Wednesday.

Chopra on his official YouTube channel said,”When I look at Kolkata’s team I find quite a few problems. Now that Rahane is not there, whom will they open with? In this team, whom to play becomes a huge question.”

He also suggested that Sunil Narine could open again for the side as a pinch hitter. This can be a viable option for Kolkata as Narine have opened for the side successufully.

“Sam Billings did well in the last game so they would like to stick to him. But then, aside from Aaron Finch, who is sitting outside? It is anybody’s guess. They can even open with Narine which is not a bad idea because if he gets going then the move will pay off.”

Chopra also talked about how KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and middle order batter Nitish Rana might be attacked through short pitch bowling from Lucknow bowlers.

“The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana will be attacked with bouncers as this team tends to surrender to short-pitched bowling, be it from Dushmantha, Mohsin or Avesh. Even when they have won games, they have struggled against bouncers.”

“I hope that they will negotiate the bouncers well because when you don’t play shots to short pitched bowling, the chances of being dismissed are less.”

Kolkata Knight Riders still have an outside chance of getting to the playoffs, however, with SunRisers Hyderabad win last night, situation at the points table have got complicated.