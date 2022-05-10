Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have been the teams to beat this season. The IPL debutantes have made an impact in the tournament straightaway and with the big clash coming up on Tuesday, players and fans are excited.

It would also be an interesting match because the Pandya brothers would be up against each other. Ahead of the much-awaited game, Krunal took to his social media account and posted a picture of his lucky charm that happens to be Hardik’s son. Hardik’s son is wearing the Lucknow jersey and not the Titans outfit.

“Got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game.” wrote Krunal.

Got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow’s game @hardikpandya7 😉 pic.twitter.com/OiDfEMHeHJ Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 9, 2022

On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.