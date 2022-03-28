Mumbai: The much-awaited ”battle of the brothers’ on Monday in IPL was won by Krunal Pandya. During the game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal got the wicket of his brother Hardik who tried to go aerial of the first ball. Krunal was just brought into the attack and Hardik sensed an opportunity.

Hardik, who must have played a lot of Krunal from the time he started playing the game, was dismissed of the elder brothers first ball of the night in Wankhede stadium. The ball was tossed up and full outside off, Hardik looked to extend his arms but could not get it out of the middle of the bat. He was caught at deep extra cover by Manish Pandey. Hardik, who was set, perished for 33 off 28 balls on his GT debut.

Here is the video posted by IPL Twitter:

Here is how fans reacted to it:

