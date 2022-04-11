Mumbai: Kuldeep Yadav will not forget IPL 2022 soon. After not getting to play a single game for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, Kuldeep picked up four wickets against his former franchise in 2022 and was deservingly awarded the man of the match for his good show on Sunday which helped DC beat KKR by 44 runs.

Hoping to see Kuldeep in Indian colours, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan seemed extremely impressed with the young spinner. Vaughan explained how Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting giving confidence to him helped him.

“He has been given confidence, firstly by Rohit Sharma and then by Ricky Ponting. Such things work for their own careers. Whatever they are doing with him, he has not gone away what he has been doing before. He is a quality leg-spinner, I love his variations and also the flight. We saw the dismissal off Shreyas Iyer who danced down the track and Kuldeep did him in the air. It is a great story that we are seeing with Kuldeep. He has got many, many more years of playing the game. We will see him get a lot of success in India colours as well,” hVaughan said on Crickbuzz LIVE.