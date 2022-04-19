Mumbai: Lasith Malinga is one of the best bowlers to have featured in the Indian Premier League. Malinga, who is now the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals, has worked a lot with Yuzvendra Chahal this season. Malinga explained what makes Chahal tick following his hattrick against Kolkata on Monday at the Brabourne stadium.

Hailing him as the most experienced leg-spinner in the country, Malinga reckoned it is the control he has over his skills is what makes him tick.

Malinga said in a press conference after Rajasthan’s seven-run win over Kolkata: “He has a lot of international experience. He plays for the national team and in the IPL. I feel he is the most experienced leg-spinner in the country and in this tournament. He showed how great he is and the control he has over his skills. We all know that leg-spinners have more wicket-taking options. Chahal showed today how he can take wickets and change the game in a single over. I am pretty sure that all the leg-spinners are the match-winning bowlers in this competition.”