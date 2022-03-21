Mumbai: Over the past two years, ‘bio-bubble’ has become a commonly used term in sports. Thanks to the novel Coronavirus, players have to get into a bubble – that is created for the safety of the players. Ahead of the IPL season, senior India opener KL Rahul opened up about having bubble fatigue during the home series against West Indies. In a conversation on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse, talks of bubble and how it affected him.

Rahul reveals that it was alright initially, but things changed.

“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me,” he said.

Claiming that it became very difficult for him to stay focused, Rahul revealed that there came a time he stopped feeling normal.