Mumbai: Over the past two years, 'bio-bubble' has become a commonly used term in sports. Thanks to the novel Coronavirus, players have to get into a bubble - that is created for the safety of the players. Ahead of the IPL season, senior India opener KL Rahul opened up about having bubble fatigue during the home series against West Indies. In a conversation on 'Red Bull Cricket' on Clubhouse, talks of bubble and how it affected him. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul reveals that it was alright initially, but things changed. <p></p> <p></p>"I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Claiming that it became very difficult for him to stay focused, Rahul revealed that there came a time he stopped feeling normal. <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot2" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="CJSr5NOM1vYCFWDYcwEdvfEBMA"> <p></p> <p></p>"It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubble I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, 'Where else can I be? What else can I do?' Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself. I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and me were chatting about how it's getting more difficult especially when your families can't come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake-up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul said. <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot3" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="CKuw5NOM1vYCFWgJtwAdSpIFPA"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>