Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants returned to winning ways as they breezed past Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, on Sunday, at the Wankhede stadium. KL Rahul scored a brilliant hundred (102 off 63 balls) to power his side to 168-6 after 20 overs after a slow start. However, Rahul has been found guilty of maintaining slow over rate for the 2nd time in IPL 2022.

“KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower,” said the IPL in a statement. “This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.”

A week is a long time in sports, they say. But for Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul, things remain the same in a week as he struck his second successive century. In the process, Rahul batter after Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals to score two centuries in IPL 2022. He is the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to score multiple centuries in the same IPL season. Kohli blazed away to four centuries in the 2016 edition while Shikhar Dhawan struck two centuries in 2020.

This was KL Rahul’s fourth century in IPL and he joins David Warner, Shane Watson, and Jos Buttler in the list for most centuries in IPL. Chris Gayle leads with six tons while Virat Kohli is second with five. AB de Villiers and Sanju Samson have scored three centuries each.

Inputs from PTI