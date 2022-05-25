Kolkata: Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022: The second qualifier between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw rain play spoilsport because of which toss has been delayed. The revised playing conditions for the playoffs state that the match can start as late as 9:40 pm without any overs being reduced.

There will be extra 120 minutes available for the start of the match for the playoffs. The ten-minute interval, however, will be intact for the playoffs as well as the final. The least overs to constitute a match would be 5 overs each side, if weather permits.

The five-over match can start latest at 11:56 without time-outs but with a 10-minute innings interval. The scheduled finish has to be by 11:56 pm latest. There are no reserve days for playoffs.

For the final, there is a reserve day.