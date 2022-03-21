New Delhi: KL Rahul has arguably been the best player for Punjab Kings for the last 4 IPL seasons. The India batter has amassed more than 500+ runs during his tenure with an average over 50. Now Rahul has changed sides to Indian Premier League newbie Lucknow Super Giants and will be leading the RPSG owned side in their inaugural season. Finally the 29-year old has opened up on why he took the call to leave Punjab Kings at the end of the 2021 season.

The ex RCB man explained that he wanted to experience new things and see whether he can do something else or not. It was a ‘tough call’ for the Indian international.

‘I have been with them for four years and I’ve had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what’s in store for me and if there’s a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else,” Rahul told to Red Bull Cricket.

It was a big shock to PBKS fans when Rahul’s name was not on the retention list. Head coach Anil Kumble revealed while speaking to Star Sports that they wanted to retain him but the right-handed batsman had other ideas.

“Obviously we wanted to retain him, that is one of the reasons we chose him as captain two years back. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect that, we honour his decision. It’s the player’s prerogative”, Kumble said.