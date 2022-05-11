Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana has been the only silver lining for Chennai Super Kings in a season they would like to erase from their memories. Playing his maiden IPL, Theekshana has picked up 12 wickets in eight games. While things may look up for the Sri Lankan mystery spinner now, it was not the case all along as he had weight issues.

In a video released by CSK, Theekshana talks on his struggle with weight and how he managed to overcome it.