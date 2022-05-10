Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era, but over the last two seasons his bat has not done the talking. During the ongoing IPL. Kohli has not been at his best registering three golden ducks as well. Talking about his form, ex-India cricket coach Ravi Shastri had said on-air that Kohli needs to take a break. Commenting on Shastri’s remark, ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden said would you think the same for Rohit Sharma.

“Does he think Rohit Sharma is the same?” These players are constantly playing cricket, and tournaments come around so rapidly that you get into a mental place, and Kohli has been amazing at it for so many years, so energetic, so enthusiastic.

“To come off that for a second and you’re under pressure,” Matthew Hayden stated on-air.