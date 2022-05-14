Mumbai: IPL provides a platform to youngsters to shine. Following Punjab Kings 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mayank Agarwal hailed uncapped Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and called him the ‘leader in the group’. Arshdeep has not been at his best in IPL 2022, picking up seven wickets in 12 games. It is his economy rate in the death overs that make him an indispensable from the team. He has bowled at 7.69 runs/over in the season so far.

“Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he’s the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes,” Mayank said in the post-match presentation ceremony.