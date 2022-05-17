Mumbai: With very few round-robin games left in the ongoing IPL, things have heated up ahead of the playoffs race as there are a number of teams vying for spots. On Monday, Punjab Kings needed a win over Delhi Capitals to keep their fate of qualifying for the playoffs in their own hands and vice-versa. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the Mayank Agarwal-led side lost the game at the DY Patil stadium by 17 runs.

Following the loss, Mayank blamed the batters as he reckoned 160 was chaseable. Pointing that they lost too many wickets between overs 5-10, Mayank admitted that Punjab have not played their best cricket and hopes to do it in the final game.

“Between 5-10 we lost too many wickets and that’s where we lost the game. It was definitely chaseable for the batting we have, and the wicket wasn’t as bad as it seemed. There’s still a match to be played. Want to go out there and play the best cricket. Still haven’t played our best cricket and look forward to doing that in the last game,” Mayank said at the post-match presentation.

With this win, DC jumped a place to fourth with 14 points from 13 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 13 matches) have same points as DC but they were pushed down to fifth spot as they have -0.323 NRR compared +0.255 of Delhi.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37). Punjab Kings: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 44; Shardul Thakur 4/36).