New Delhi: Lucknow team is the latest inclusion in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which is owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. The RPSG group bagged the Lucknow franchise for a whooping 7000 crore. As the mega auction of the 2022 IPL is scheduled to take place in January-February, there are a lot of names surfacing for the Uttar Pradesh franchise.

KL Rahul: One of the top Indian batters around, KL Rahul has proven his mettle over the years and had a brilliant 2021 IPL season with Punjab Kings, finishing as the third-highest run getter of the tournament with 626 runs from 13 matches. As reports suggest, Rahul has parted ways with the Punjab franchise to join Lucknow.

Ajinkya Rahane: India’s test captain for the 1st Test against New Zealand, featured for Delhi Capitals in the previous season and was out of favour for the entire edition as the former Rajasthan Royals batter only managed to get two games. RPSG group would definitely go for another seasoned Indian batsman in the line-up.

Rinku Singh: Since the Lucknow team will be the first from Uttar Pradesh. The owners can also look for players who had a great outing for the UP team in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy. One obvious name comes up is Rinku Singh. Rinku already has IPL experience with KKR and Punjab Kings and has emerged as the top run-getter for UP with 187 runs at an average of 93.50.

Ankit Rajpoot: An experienced campaigner in the IPL, having previously played for Chennai, Punjab, Kolkata and Rajasthan and one of the key players of the UP domestic team, Rajpoot can easily get a nod in the team.

Shivam Mavi: The KKR guy has been the leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy and reports suggest, the Kolkata franchise is unlikely to retain the right-arm pacer. Another home-grown player can be a likely addition to the ranks.