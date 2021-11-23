<div class="article-description"> <p></p> <p></p>The preparations for IPL 2022 mega auction are in full flow before the final tournament and according to an IPL Governing Council member the much-awaited mega auction will take place in January 2022. The BCCI has asked all the 8 existing IPL teams to finalize the list of retained players by December. <p></p> <p></p>Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held? - India. <p></p> <p></p>When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place? <p></p> <p></p>According to an IPL Governing Council member, the mega-auction will take place in the first week of January 2022. <p></p> <p></p>What time IPL 2022 mega auction will begin? <p></p> <p></p>The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>What is the venue for IPL 2022 mega auction? <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in India <p></p> <p></p>How to watch IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE Streaming? <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2022 Mega Auction Auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL 2022 mega auction rules</strong> <p></p> <p></p>- Salary Cap 90 Crores <p></p> <p></p>- Old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained. <p></p> <p></p>- New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner. <p></p><div class="ad_container"> <p></p><div class="add_placeholder"> <p></p><div id="adscontainer" class="adunitContainer"> <p></p><div id="_Adslazy_328914"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1539242797332-0" data-google-query-id="CO6XmZrdrfQCFQ1dfQodxFILdQ"> <p></p><div id="google_ads_iframe_/11440465/DNA_WAP/DNA_WAP_AS_BTF_2_300x250_0__container__">RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.</div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions. <p></p> <p></p>Total Players Purse 90 Crore <p></p> <p></p>- 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse. <p></p>- 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores <p></p>- 2 retentions will result in deduction of 24 crore from the player purse. <p></p>- 1 Retained Player: 14 crore will be deducted from the purse. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2022 mega auction retention last date is November 30. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p>Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals (DC) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai Indians (MI) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p>Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retention Not Decided <p></p><div> <p></p><div class="recommended_widget"> <p></p><div id="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails" class="trc_related_container trc_spotlight_widget trc_elastic trc_elastic_thumbnails-m" data-placement-name="Mid Article Thumbnails"> <p></p><div class="trc_rbox_container"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div id="trc_wrapper_77015" class="trc_rbox thumbnails-m trc-content-sponsored "> <p></p><div id="trc_header_77015" class="trc_rbox_header trc_rbox_border_elm">Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retention Not Decided</div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retention Not Decided <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div class="social_icons_colored text-center"><strong>Inputs from DNA</strong></div> <p></p><div class="tag-article"></div>