Mumbai: From impressing with the RCB in the second phase of the Indian Premier League to getting a maiden national call-up – life has changed for down-to-earth KS Bharat in the last quarter of 2021. The 28-year-old has continued his impressive run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as well.

On Sunday, he smashed a whirlwind 161* off 109 balls in Mumbai during a match between Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. His blazing knock was laced with eight sixes and 16 fours.

After being released by RCB, Bharat is making a big statement ahead of the mega auction and his performance is bound to woo franchisees who are looking for a batter-wicketkeeper. After making his debut for just Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2021, his stocks would surely rise at the auction.