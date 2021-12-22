<strong>London:</strong> With not much time left for the mega auction, England's Jofra Archer would not be a part of it. Archer, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, would have been on the wishlist of a number of franchises because of the value he adds. It is a second elbow injury that has meant Archer will not go under the hammer in February and would also not be part of the England team for some time now. <p></p> <p></p>'The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London. The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow. A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series,' ECB said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>In 35 IPL matches and taken 46 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13. He was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 7.2 Cr. He missed the entire season due to a finger injury. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this month, in an interaction with Australia's Channel 7, Archer sounded optimistic about his future with cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"The (scan) results came back yesterday and it was quite promising, actually everything is moving forward nicely. It's just a matter of waiting a little bit more and being a little bit more patient because I'm almost at the end of the road," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Even for the majority of 2021, he did not play cricket as his injury kept him on the sidelines.