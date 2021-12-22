London: With not much time left for the mega auction, England’s Jofra Archer would not be a part of it. Archer, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, would have been on the wishlist of a number of franchises because of the value he adds. It is a second elbow injury that has meant Archer will not go under the hammer in February and would also not be part of the England team for some time now.

‘The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London. The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow. A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England’s remaining Winter series,’ ECB said in a statement.

In 35 IPL matches and taken 46 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13. He was lapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 7.2 Cr. He missed the entire season due to a finger injury.

Earlier this month, in an interaction with Australia’s Channel 7, Archer sounded optimistic about his future with cricket.

“The (scan) results came back yesterday and it was quite promising, actually everything is moving forward nicely. It’s just a matter of waiting a little bit more and being a little bit more patient because I’m almost at the end of the road,” he said.

Even for the majority of 2021, he did not play cricket as his injury kept him on the sidelines.