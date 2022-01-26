New Delhi: The U-19 World Cup 2022 that is being played in West Indies has thrown quite a few youngsters in the limelight who would be hoping to get an IPL contract in the coming season. With the IPL mega auctions set to be held in the first week of February, there will be quite a few franchises keeping a close eye on the tournament to get some of these explosive players on their payroll for the cash-rich domestic league that is scheduled to start in the last week of March.

List of U-19 Players Who Can Start A Bidding War

Raj Bawa: The 19-year-old smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 108 deliveries against Uganda which helped India post a mammoth 405 for 5 in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. The young batter hit 14 fours and 8 sixes and took the Uganda attack to the clears. The knock is enough for a few franchises to sit up and take note of.

Dewald Brewis: The young South African became an internet sensation after the match against India where he scored 65 and showed his full range of shots with many comparing him with the South African legend AB de Villiers. Brewis, now called by many as ‘Baby AB’ will be keen to get an IPL contract with many expecting him to be picked by any of the ten franchises.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Leading the Indian seam attack, many believe that Hangargekar has a bright future ahead of him but what makes him a great addition to any side is the fact that he is no mug with the bat as well. Hangargekar showed his batting prowess against Ireland in the U-19 World Cup where he hit three consecutive sixes and has already picked up four wickets in the tournament with a terrific economy rate of 3.50. Surely will interest a few franchises in the IPL.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: Another Indian batter who has already shown a lot of promise in the recent past and is often compared with a young Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai circles.

With the knock-out stages about to get underway in the U-19 World Cup, there is every chance that there would be more players who will add to the list. The scouts of every franchise will be making note of every performance as we enter the business end of the mega-event.