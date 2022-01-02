Mumbai: With five titles to their name, Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League and a big reason for that is a core. Mumbai has one of the most strong core teams in the league. Yet, they have had to let go of some of their big names and stars during the Retention process. With the mega auction scheduled to take place in February, Mumbai would like to get back a few of their old stars to get back the winning mojo.

The ex-players they could bid for at the auctions are:

Ishan Kishan: The top-order batting-wicketkeeper is young and has already played for the national side. He has a long career ahead of him and Mumbai would take that into consideration and place a bid for him.

Hardik Pandya: The Baroda-born all-rounder is not in favour of the Indian team because of his injuries. He has missed a major part of international cricket in the past two seasons because of injuries. But again, Hardik is a proven match-winner and if he can win you two games on his own in the league stages – he would have done his job.