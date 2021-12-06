Mumbai: The retention is done and dusted and now the focus shifts to the much-awaited mega-auction. The mega-auction is slated to take place in the early part of January 2022. It is expected to be exciting as all teams would look to start afresh, from a clean slate. With the addition of two new teams, the mega auction is going to be big as the new franchises would look to build a team.

At the retention recently, franchises snubbed or released a few big names looking at the future and those players would be up for auction.

Here is a list of top Indian stars who may not find bidders and could go unsold at the mega auction:

Suresh Raina: Also known as Mr. IPL, Raina has been one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of the league. But after missing out on the 2020 season due to personal problems and then not living up to expectations in the 2021 edition, CSK was left with no other choice and hence released him. Given his form and age, it would be difficult for Raina to find a buyer.

Ambati Rayudu: The CSK star is another player the franchise had to release because of his indifferent form in the 2021 edition. He is an experienced cricketer, but for him, fitness and age are two factors that may not lure franchises to bid for him at the upcoming mega auction.

Harbhajan Singh: