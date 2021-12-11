Mumbai: With roughly a month to go for the mega auction, franchises would be busy trying to figure out their squads. Not long ago, all eight teams submitted their retained list of players for the upcoming seasons, and some choices seemed a little strange – now seem to be a masterstroke.

Two players – Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer – have zoomed up the ladder and their careers have changed in the last quarter of 2021. Now, both are touted as the next cricketing superstars from India – but their franchises had seen talent and potential in them and retained them while releasing some big names. By the looks of it, their choices look good to reap rewards in the future.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ever since making his IPL debut after some sound performances in the domestic circuit – Gaikwad made an impact in his maiden season itself. He hit three consecutive fifties in CSK’s last three league games in 2020. Then, he got an India call-up in the tour of Sri Lanka.

And in IPL 2021, he hammered 635 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner. To have a player of Gaikwad’s caliber with Rs 6 Cr is a steal for CSK. He is also a potential candidate to replace MS Dhoni as CSK skipper.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has already hit three consecutive centuries and looks in prime form.

Venkatesh Iyer: The left-handed bowling all-rounder burst into the scene from nowhere. After a dismal first half of IPL, he was made to open the batting with Shubman Gill at the top. Not only did his fortunes change, but KKR also started winning matches. A player like Iyer – who recently made his national debut in white-ball cricket – would be on the wishlist of every franchise.