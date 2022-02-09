New Delhi: Former India middle-order batter Mohammed Kaif said that predicting the auctions is very difficult as every team will have their own mock drills, meetings, some of which might not work and therefore teams should make different plans for any situation.

A lot of big players will go under the hammer in the mega auctions scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 but the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have the potential to set the stage on fire, feels Kaif.

“Shikhar Dhawan can be the highest-paid player. Every year he scores 400-500 runs and was a part of a good team (Delhi Capitals). David Warner can also become the most expensive player because of his superb performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup and he’s captain material as well. Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada can also be on the list,” said Kaif in an interview with Zee News.

Talking about the India players, he said, “Indian players will be more in demand like Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, who’ll be auctioned in the opening set will get the benefit maybe because of the demand for Indian players and they are also up in the order. More players like Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin also can get the benefit.”

Going by the history of the IPL auctions, it is almost impossible to predict which way it is going to go.

“It’s very difficult to predict auctions. All the teams would be preparing themselves with mock drills, doing meetings, but in my opinion, strategies might not work always. So, teams should make different plans for any situation,” suggested the former India batter.

“Big players who will be made available or will be up for grab at the later stage of the auction might get paid less because in the starting, teams will have a task to make a core squad and they will bid heavily for good players in the beginning. The starting 10-15 players in the bid-lineup will get the benefit,” he added.

“Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The new teams will have to work very hard in the auctions, although they have experienced coaches but it’s difficult for new teams because the old teams are set,” he further added.