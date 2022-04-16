Mumbai: Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table after five losses on the trot. While Mumbai get ready for the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne on Saturday, a few changes in the batting order is expected feels ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg.

He reckons Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma should open and they should be followed by Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma. Hogg feels Suryakumar Yadav should slot in at No 5 as he would then lend depth to the batting and play the finisher’s role.

Hogg told on his YouTube channel ahead of the MI vs LSG clash: “Everyone can say Suryakumar Yadav should bat higher up the order. I don’t think so. Rohit and Ishan should open and then bring Brevis and Tilak. They are doing the job. They are scoring at a good click and they are great in the powerplay overs and they are batting well through the middle.”