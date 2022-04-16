New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are having one of their worst ever seasons in the ongoing India Premier League 2022 as they languish at the bottom of the table. Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has slammed the Paltans bowling line-up for their dismal performance.

“You can’t rely on one player because cricket has always been a team game and it’s not an individual sport and out of the 11 players at least 8-9 players have to play well then only you can win a match. But if only 2-3 players are performing then it becomes very difficult and you can’t put pressure only on the senior players and I know they are supposed to take all the pressure but at times it gets onto them as well,” he told to CricTracker.

“If you see, they have only six batters, so when Unadkat was coming at No.7 (against PBKS), the opposition knew that nobody else was behind them and then may be the shouldn’t have got those run outs. Suryakumar Yadav really batted well but you can’t blame him because at the end if the day when you have a good batsman playing the others have to rally around him. As it is they have a very weak bowling side, and their batting…they do have a good batting side with two young boys batting really well. But little bit of inexperience also cost them the match”, he said.

“Their bowling is the only reason why their run rate per over has gone up because they don’t have good bowlers to get wickets. In T20 if you don’t keep getting wickets then it becomes difficult for the batting side to score more runs or set the target. This is the basic problem that they are having. They have a good batting line-up but what’s the use of it if they are giving 14-16 runs per over,” he added.