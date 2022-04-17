Mumbai: There has been a talk about who actually is the captain of Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni or Ravindra Jadeja. On Sunday, an act of Dhoni where it was the ex-CSK captain who gave permission to Dwayne Bravo to go for a DRS instead of skipper Jadeja got Twitterverse talking.

It happened in the game against Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune. The incident took place in the 17th over when Bravo trapped Rashid Khan on his pads and the umpire did not raise his finger. A confident Bravo did not even consult Jadeja, but instead convinced Dhoni.

Here is how fans are reacting to it:

Dear MS Dhoni, Please let Jaddu have those conversations with the bowler when he’s under the pump. By doing it yourself you’re hurting Jaddu the captain as well as the future of CSK.#GTvsCSK Akash Bhardwaj (@AkashBh4065) April 17, 2022

MS Dhoni & @DJBravo47 Would u not even consult with Skipper before going for DRS??? This is disgusting and disrespect towards Skipper Very Unprofessional#CSKvsGT @bhogleharsha @Sdoull #IPL2022 Amit_ (@AmitGho55855047) April 17, 2022

Jadeja captain hai to yeh dono kyun discuss kar rhe? Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) April 17, 2022

MS Dhoni told Bravo to review. Bravo gave the signal for review. Jadeja at the boundary. Isn’t it necessary for captain to go for review or a bowler can or a keeper can? @IPL @BCCI #CSKvsGT Shubham Borade-Patil (@Shubh1mm) April 17, 2022

@IPL I still feel @msdhoni is captain of Chennai Super kings sureshmakroo (@sureshmakroo) April 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, batting