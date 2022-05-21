Mumbai: It has been a season to forget for Chennai Super Kings, who have not made the playoffs for only the second time in the history of the tournament. Amid much speculation, Rajasthan took on Chennai in their last group match in IPL 2022. While Chennai would have been hoping to finish the season with a win, that did not happen as Rajasthan beat them by five wickets to seal a top-two finish.

Following the loss, Dhoni hailed Matheesha Pathirana and hoped that he can be a threat in 2023. Dhoni also went on to refer to him as ‘Our Malinga’ that is because of the ‘sling action’ he has like his idol Lasith Malinga.