Mumbai: Who does not want a selfie or an autograph of MS Dhoni? Time and again in the IPL over the years, fans have seen Dhoni passing advise to youngsters after the match, signing jerseys. Friday was no different as Dhoni obliged by giving autographs on jerseys of Rajasthan Royals players after the game at the Brabourne stadium.

Rajasthan Royals posted a short clip on their social media handles where you can see Dhoni signing jerseys and obliging selfies.

Here is the video posted by RR which is going viral. The video is captioned as: “This is why we love the IPL.”