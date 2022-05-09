Mumbai: It is no secret that MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are good friends on and off-the-field. On Sunday, fans got a glimpse of their bromance when Chennai took on Delhi at the DY Patil stadium. The incident took place during the 17th over of Delhi’s chase when Anrich Nortje pushed the delivery from Maheesh Theekshana towards the cover area. Bravo, who was positioned there, dived to hold the ball.

On seeing this, Dhoni hilariously said lauded his efforts saying “Well done old man”. Dhoni’s words were caught on the stump mic and later the video surfaced on social space.

Here is what happened:

Earlier, Bravo – who joined MS Dhoni in the middle in the last over – revealed his conversation with the CSK captain. Bravi admitted asking Dhoni to deal in boundaries as he was worried he would hurt his hamstring if Dhoni kept pushing him to run between the wickets.